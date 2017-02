KGHM's Polkowice-Sieroszowice copper ore mine is seen in Polkowice in this July 29, 2011 file photo. Eighteen miners are trapped underground in a Polish copper mine after an earthquake caused a cave-in, mine operator KGHM said on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

WARSAW Rescue workers have reached all the workers who were trapped underground at a copper mine in southern Poland and are bringing them to the surface, a spokesman for mine operator KGHM said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said there were 19 miners, not 18 as the operator had previously said. He said they were all alive and were undergoing medical checks as they come to the surface.

(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Christian Lowe)