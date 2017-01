A company flag flies at half mast on the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

A statue of a miner is seen at the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

A hearse is pictured at the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Ambulance is pictured at the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

State-run copper producer KGHM chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki (L) and vice-president of the board Piotr Walczak speak during news conference at the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

WARSAW The death toll from an earth tremor at the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland has risen to five, the mine's director Pawel Markowski said on Wednesday.

"The body of the fifth miner has been found," Markowski told a news conference broadcast on local television.

The tremor hit the Rudna copper mine, owned by KGHM at 2009 GMT on Tuesday, the company said, causing extensive damage.

Rescuers are still for three missing miners.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jane Merriman)