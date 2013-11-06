Poland's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Jacek Rostowski, speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in central London November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WARSAW Prime Minister Donald Tusk should announce a "far-reaching" overhaul of his cabinet, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski was quoted on Wednesday as saying, declining to discuss his own fate after months of speculation he would be replaced.

Tusk has said he wants to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet this month, the mid-point of his second four-year term. Sources close to the government have said Rostowski's role is in question after a substantial slowdown in the economy last year.

"I would like this (cabinet) reconstruction to be far-reaching," Rostowski told Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper. "There should be a new crew that will pull (ruling party) PO in the parliamentary elections in 2015."

Asked whether he could lose his post after six years, he said: "There wasn't a year when I didn't think about leaving. But I persist somehow."

Tusk has denied he has any plans to fire Rostowski, but sources told Reuters last month several of the prime minister's allies had approached at least three people to gauge their interest in replacing the finance minister.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by Patrick Graham)