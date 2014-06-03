WARSAW Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski on Tuesday welcomed a U.S. plan to boost its temporary military presence in eastern Europe in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

"The U.S. authorities' decisions to increase the level of presence in NATO's eastern members are incredibly important," Komorowski told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama.

"We welcome them as an announcement of a real return by NATO to standing very strongly by the basis of the alliance, which is article 5, which speaks about the collective defence of the countries' territories," Komorowski said.

"For us it is most important that it is made clear that there are no second-rate NATO members. That there are no countries that are told by some outside countries, particularly Russia, whether U.S. forces can or cannot be stationed there."

