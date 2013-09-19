The logo of the Orange telecommunication and internet provider is seen on the facade of a store in Paris July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WARSAW French operator Orange (ORAN.PA) expects accelerating economic growth in Poland, its largest foreign market, to translate into a rebound in revenues for the local telecoms sector, the new head of Orange's Polish unit said.

"The fall in the Polish telecoms market's value should stop," said Bruno Duthoit, who was officially approved as the new chief executive of Orange's Polish unit TPSA TPSA.WA on Thursday.

"In Europe and in the world the market is linked to economic growth," he told Reuters in an interview authorised for release on Thursday.

"If the Polish economy grows by 2-3 percent a year, the telecoms market should also start growing, when we include IT service for companies. The telecoms market value in Poland now equals 1.8 percent of GDP, which is much lower than in Europe."

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)