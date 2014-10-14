The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

WARSAW The Polish unit OPL.WA of the French telecoms group Orange (ORAN.PA) is seen reporting a 28-percent drop in its third-quarter net profit due to falling revenue, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Poland's largest telecoms operator is expected to report a bottom line of 172 million zlotys (32.39 million pounds) on sales 4 percent down on the year at 3.064 billion, based on the average of estimates from 13 banks and brokerages.

The company's sales have been in decline for years as a result of strengthening competition.

The market expects Poland's incumbent operator to provide more insight into its investment plans and dividend policy given an auction for fast mobile broadband frequencies has just been launched.

(Compiled by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)