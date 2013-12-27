Bronislaw Komorowski, President of the Republic of Poland, addresses the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

WARSAW Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed the pension system overhaul bill into law, a presidential aide said on Friday.

The law, which transfers all treasury bonds held by private pension funds into a state vehicle to try to cut public debt, was approved by Poland's parliament this month.

"The president decided to sign the bill, but he also decided to direct it to the tribunal," Krzysztof Laszkiewicz told a media conference, referring to the constitutional tribunal.

Komorowski signalled earlier that he would most likely not block the law, saying that the overhaul was necessary to keep the country's public finances on a stable footing.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Ireland)