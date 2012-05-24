WARSAW The Polish parliament's upper chamber on Thursday approved Prime Minister Donald Tusk's flagship pension reform which raises the retirement age to 67 years, a move aimed at putting public finances on a more sustainable path.

The unpopular policy has already dragged down support for Tusk's ruling Civic Platform party and narrowed its lead over the main opposition, the right-wing Law and Justice party, to just a few points.

Lawmakers also backed a revamp of the beneficial pension rules for uniformed services like police or the military, the upper house's press office said. The changes mean new joiners cannot retire before serving for at least 25 years - compared with 15 years service currently - and not before turning 55 years of age.

Both bills must now be signed by Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski, a close Tusk ally, to take effect.

At present men in Poland can retire at 65 years, women at 60.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)