European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
WARSAW A Polish court on Tuesday delayed until October 2 a decision on whether to allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units by Poland's top utility PGE's PGE.WA.
Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction.
The consortium to build Opole includes Poland's beleaguered builder Polimex PXMP.WA, Rafako RFK.WA, a unit of another troubled builder PBG PBGG.WA, and Spanish Acciona's (ANA.MC) Polish unit Mostostal Warszawa MSWP.WA. ($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.