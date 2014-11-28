WARSAW The European Union's second biggest rail cargo operator PKP Cargo PKPP.WA said on Friday it had earmarked 87 million zlotys ($16.50 million pounds) for a voluntary redundancies programme that will cover around 1300 employees.

The provision will be set in the fourth quarter results, subject to the actual number of people who decided to leave, PKP Cargo said in a statement.

The group's employees will be entitled to sign for the programme in the first half of January 2015.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by William Hardy)