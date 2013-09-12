WARSAW The Polish ruling coalition had only 232 seats in parliament to the opposition's 228 on Thursday after the departure of Jacek Zalek from the governing Civic Platform party, the third lawmaker to quit in just over three weeks.

The decision of Zalek, who said he was unable to realise his political goals in the party, leaves Prime Minister Donald Tusk's grip on power at its most fragile since he took office six years ago.

The governing coalition of Civic Platform and PSL gained one seat on Wednesday as Renata Janik was sworn in as a member of parliament, replacing Konstanty Miodowicz, who died in August.

The government will face important votes on a budget revision and pension reform in the coming weeks.

(The story corrected size of majority, previously reported as one seat)

