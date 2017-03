WARSAW Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) led the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) by a small margin in an opinion poll published by TNS Polska on Sunday.

Support for the ruling PO stood at 27 percent, while support for PiS was 26 percent, according to the poll results published by the gazeta.pl website.

Poland does not have a national election until late 2015, but this year Poles will vote in European Parliament and local elections.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kevin Liffey)