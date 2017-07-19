FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 18 hours ago

Poland's Kaczynski says EU's call to halt court reforms 'political'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland December 19, 2016.Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Commission's warning to Warsaw to halt its judiciary reforms is political and the EU should not be meddling in the matter, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Wednesday.

"Those matters that we are dealing with right now belong exclusively to the jurisdiction of the country, so what we have here is an abuse (of their powers)," Kaczynski, Poland's de-facto leader, told the state television TVP.

"It's simply an action that has a political character."

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

