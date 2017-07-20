FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk wants to meet Polish leader over 'political crisis'
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 1:59 PM / a day ago

EU's Tusk wants to meet Polish leader over 'political crisis'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIL PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, formerly Poland's prime minister, said on Thursday that changes to the judiciary carried out by the government in Warsaw are "backward", going against European values and risking marginalising Poland.

Tusk also said in a statement that he had asked Poland's President Andrzej Duda for a meeting to discuss the "political crisis" in the largest ex-communist EU member state.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

