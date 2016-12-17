People demonstrate against new restrictions for media in Polish Parliament in front of the Law and Justice (PiS) headquaters in Gdansk, Poland December 16, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Bartosz Banka/via REUTERS

People demonstrate against new restrictions for media at the Polish Parliament in front of the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 16, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via REUTERS

People demonstrate against new restrictions for media in Polish Parliament in front of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship office in Krakow, Poland December 16, 2016. The projection on the building reads, 'Free Media Free Poland'. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

WARSAW The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left parliament in the early hours of Saturday after the police forcefully removed protesters blocking the exit from parliament, television footage showed.

Kaczynski left in a car that drove away in a convoy with the car of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and several other vehicles, footage from broadcaster TVN24 showed.

Opposition party lawmaker Jerzy Meysztowicz told the television network that police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who tried to prevent the cars from leaving.

