WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Saturday called the actions of the opposition, which is blocking access to parliament's main hall, "scandalous".

Opposition leaders called for days of anti-government protests and pledged to keep blocking parliament after being accused of trying to seize power by a government they say has violated the constitution.

"The move by the opposition to ignite extreme political emotions ... has nothing to do with the actual condition of the country," Szydlo said in a televised statement.

"On the contrary, it is due to the helplessness, the frustration of those who have lost the power and who have no idea how to convince Poles of their views."

