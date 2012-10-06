WARSAW Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party overtook the ruling Civic Platform (PO), a poll showed, with a six-point lead bolstered by public exasperation over the government's handling of an economic slowdown.

The survey by pollster TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP Info, released late on Friday, recorded 39 percent support for right-wing PiS against 33 percent for the centre-right PO.

Poland's economy, the biggest in central Europe, grew more than 4 percent last year while its neighbours slipped into recession - success that had given PO healthy leads in most recent opinion polls.

But the gap on the opposition started shrinking amid projections of a slowdown in growth to a little over two percent next year - healthy by the standards of most European countries, but a jarring deceleration for Poles.

Friday's survey came after tens of thousands took to the streets of Warsaw last weekend as part of an opposition drive to capitalise on the spluttering economy and try to loosen Prime Minister Donald Tusk's grip on power.

"The slide in the support for the PO has been visible in recent months," deputy PiS leader Adam Lipinski was quoted as saying by daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

"Although support for the coalition will now fall, it will not be possible to change the balance of power unless there is a crisis in the ruling camp. But something has undoubtedly cracked," he added.

Tusk's government, which came to power in 2007, does not face re-election for another three years.

He is expected to set out his plan to tackle the economic slowdown in a speech to parliament later next week.

The phone survey, based on the opinions of 1,000 Poles, took place on October 3-5.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)