New Polish President Andrzej Duda reacts as he sits next to his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, as his mother Janina Milewska-Duda (R), his father Jan Tadeusz Duda (2nd-R) and his daughter Kinga Duda look on after the swearing-in ceremony in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

New Polish President Andrzej Duda waves as he stands next to his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda after the swearing-in ceremony in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Elect Andrzej Duda takes the oath of office as his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda looks on during the swearing-in ceremony in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Andrzej Duda, a conservative lawyer backed by Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), was sworn in on Thursday as the country's sixth president since its transition from communism in 1989.

In May, Duda won a surprise victory in the presidential ballot, defeating Bronislaw Komorowski, who was seeking reelection as the candidate of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party.

Duda's election pledges included cutting the retirement age, raising the tax-free income threshold and paying child benefits.

In Poland, it is the prime minister who has the most powers, but the president wields clout as head of the armed forces, has a say in foreign policy and the power to propose and veto legislation.

(The story was refiled to clarify that Poland transitioned from communism)

