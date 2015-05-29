REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja GazetaATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

WARSAW Polish President-elect Andrzej Duda on Friday called on his political opponents, the governing Civic Platform (PO) party, not to take any significant decisions before he is sworn in early August.

Duda unexpectedly won presidential elections last Sunday, paving the way for his socially conservative Law and Justice (PiS), Poland's biggest opposition party, to win autumn general elections, according to opinion polls.

"I'd like to ask Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and ministers and the parliamentary majority to preserve the seriousness in parliamentary and government works," Duda said during the gala at which he received the document confirming his victory.

"I'm asking that no major changes were taken in this period, first of all system changes, nor changes that could trigger dangerous emotions in the society, (or) unfortunately create conflicts," he said.

PiS's promises of more welfare and state intervention on behalf of poorer Poles struggling with some of the lowest wages in Europe contrast with PO's economically liberal message to the emerging urban middle class.

The row between the two parties has polarised the country over the last 10 years and PiS candidate Duda promised to act as a president of all Poles.

The president-elect said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily on Friday he would strive to cut Poland's retirement age, raise the tax-free income level and give poorer families child benefits, pledges estimated to cost up to 300 billion zlotys ($80 billion).

At the moment parliament is considering several bills proposed by the coalition concerning subjects such as in-vitro, and taxes. The Civic Platform is expected to propose several other voter-friendly bills ahead of elections.

"The Polish constitution doesn't envisage any transition period...so it is inapropriete for President-elect to interfere government's and parliament's works," Rafal Grupinski, Civic Platform's parliamentary causcus head, told reporters.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)