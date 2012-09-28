WARSAW Poland is likely to cut interest rates in October, reversing a hike in May, following monetary easing elsewhere in the region as the euro zone slump and fiscal cuts take their toll, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Central Europe's largest economy has slowed sharply in the second quarter and price growth is expected to subside in the coming quarters, opening the way for the bank to concentrate on growth instead of just on persistently high inflation.

Twenty-one out of 27 analysts polled by Reuters from September 25 to 27 expect the bank's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent next Wednesday.

Analysts see the Council following with one more 25 point cut later this year and another in the first quarter of next year, the median showed, bringing the key rate to 4.00 percent, where rates are seen stabilising at least until early 2014.

"Governor Belka sent quite a strong signal that the MPC should initialise an easing cycle and such a decision will be discussed in October," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.

Belka said on Wednesday that the bank would be discussing a rate cut at the October 2-3 meeting and that any move would not be a one-off.

"One hawk will be absent (Zyta Gilowska), another, Jan Winiecki, has softened his tone recently, so we expect five votes for a cut, which will be enough to ease (policy) by 25 basis points," Benecki added.

One of Poland's strongest advocates of higher interest rates, Zyta Gilowska, is ill and will miss next week's central bank meeting, potentially giving sway to those who currently favour rate cuts.

Poland is the only European Union nation to avoid recession since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, but a large boost to public spending and aggressive rate cuts during the height of the crisis has left inflation above the central bank's 2.5 percent target for most of the last 5 years.

The country raised rates in a surprising move in May this year to put an end to fight price rises, even as the world's major central banks were flooding markets with cheap cash to spur growth. The move drew sharp criticism from some economists and government officials.

Polish economic growth is expected to slow to slightly above 2 percent next year - mild by EU standards but painful for the emerging country that has enjoyed uninterrupted expansion for the last two decades.

Weakness in the economy together with bond-buying plans put in place by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have shifted monetary policy to an easing stance across the region.

The Czech central bank cut its key two-week repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to a record low 0.25 percent to bolster demand in the shrinking economy.

Hungary has cut interest rates twice already, bringing its base rate to 6.5 percent - the highest in the European Union - and signalled more cuts to come.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Patrycja Sikora)