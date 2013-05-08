WARSAW Poland's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Wednesday and hinted it could ease borrowing costs further as it responds to a sharp slowdown in inflation and economic growth.

The bank's Monetary Policy Council reduced the key rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent, and bank governor Marek Belka said he was not ruling out more cuts.

While Wednesday's decision should not be treated as the start of a new rate-cutting cycle, "I think that we are still leaning towards an easing stance," he told a news conference.

Ratesetters had declared a pause in a cumulative 1.5 percentage points of cuts after a reduction in March, but recent data has suggested prospects of a near-term economic recovery are slim.

The bank, also mindful of last week's rate cut by the European Central Bank, said it expected growth rates to remain low and that the risk that inflation would remain markedly below its 2.5 percent target had increased.

Yields on Polish longer-term sovereign bonds fell more than 10 basis points to a record low after the central bank's comments, a sign the market anticipates more cuts. The zloty currency eased after the cut but then recovered.

"The Monetary Policy Council must have ... decided that the recent data releases have painted a worse economic outlook and that this required further adjustment in monetary policy," said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at Bank Zachodni WBK.

"This probably isn't the last rate cut. I would expect another one next month."

Poland's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in nearly four years in April, PMI data showed last week, while inflation eased to 1.0 percent year-on-year in March, the lowest level since 2006.

ROOM FOR MORE CUTS

Poland has enjoyed uninterrupted annual growth for the past two decades, and for a while after the financial crisis of 2008/9 the economy continued to defy the global downturn.

But last year gross domestic product growth slowed to about two percent, less than half the pace in 2011, as infrastructure spending tailed off and the gloom from the euro zone started to filter through to previously bullish Polish consumers.

The government, which has pushed the central bank to act more aggressively to stimulate growth, is forecasting the economy will touch bottom this year before a recovery kicks in next year. But data on investments, consumption and employment suggest that scenario may be too optimistic.

The bank had previous cited concerns about inflation for not cutting rates more sharply.

Several market players predicted the bank may cut rates by a further 25 basis points at its sitting next month.

A possible catalyst for that could be first quarter GDP data due on May 31. Analysts polled by Reuters expect growth to have remained at a meagre 0.7 percent year-on-year.

Central bank governor Belka said there was still room for manoeuvre on rates. "We are an ocean away from unconventional policy measures," he said.

(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Christian Lowe, John Stonestreet)