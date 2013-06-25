WARSAW Poland's economy could draw support from the weakening zloty but an excessively quick depreciation could pose a threat, a member of the central bank's rate-setting panel said on Tuesday.

Jerzy Hausner, one of the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council, also told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview that the bank's monetary easing campaign was nearing an end.

Poland has reduced its key interest rate by 200 basis points since November to an all-time low of 2.75 percent to help the ailing economy and economists expect another rate cut in July, possibly the last in the cycle.

"Zloty weakening could have a somewhat positive effect but a too-sudden depreciation could be very bad. Taking this into account we must be shifting towards a slightly different policy," Hausner said.

"The Council has said that we are nearing the moment (of ending the easing campaign) and this wasn't 'out of the blue'," he added.

On Monday, another central banker, Andrzej Kazmierczak, said further monetary easing could weaken the zloty currency too much and undermine investor confidence.

Poland's currency has shed about 5.0 pct since early May to hover around its current one-year lows.

Like other emerging market assets, it has come under additional pressure since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would gradually scale back its money-printing stimulus measures.

On June 7, the Polish central bank intervened to support the zloty in the currency market for the first time in 18 months.

(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Catherine Evans)