WARSAW Poland's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with its forward guidance and conviction that a recovery in central Europe's biggest economy is well on its way.

The 26 analysts polled by Reuters on January 28-29 were unanimous in expecting the bank to keep its benchmark rate flat at 2.50 percent in February.

The central bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1500 GMT.

