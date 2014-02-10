Andrzej Rzonca, a member of the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council, attends the first of a series of panels with financial analysts organized by Thomson Reuters in Warsaw March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland's economy will soon be growing at an annual rate of nearly 4 percent, the fastest since 2011, and now one central bank policymaker sees no reason to extend its forward guidance on leaving interest rates unchanged.

Andrzej Rzonca, one of the hawks among the 10 members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, said the recovery was too strong to keep the current forward guidance. The guidance says interest rates should remain flat till at least the end of June.

"There have been no factors - I want to underline, no factors - that would suggest a shortening of the period in which the Council declares interest rates are to stay unchanged," Rzonca told Reuters in an interview.

"But I also fully agree with the assessment ... there is not the slightest reason today to extend the horizon of the stable rates declaration."

Rzonca is the first rate-setter to say publicly the forward guidance should not be extended beyond the middle of the year. For now, his is likely to remain a minority view on the council. Many of his colleagues are cautious about the strength of the recovery. But if growth improves, as many analysts predict, support for Rzonca's view could grow.

"My base scenario is optimistic," Rzonca said."I expect that the pace of GDP growth will exceed 3 percent very soon and could even be near 4 percent in the second half of the year, in the third or fourth quarter.

Like Rzonca, analysts polled by Reuters also expect the economy to be recovering. But their forecasts put growth at 3 percent in the third quarter.

"If my base scenario materialises, it is obvious that interest rates, which currently sit at a historically low level, will not be able to stay there," Rzonca said. "If the central bank starts raising interest rates after the first half of this year, this will mean that the economy is gaining vigour. I wish therefore for this to start happening, possibly soon."

Poland proved its economic resilience by becoming the only European Union member to avoid recession after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008. But growth slowed sharply last year.

The central bank cut the key interest rate a total of 225 basis points and has kept it at a record low 2.5 percent since July. It now says rates will remain unchanged at least through June.

Rzonca also said that low inflation, which at 0.7 percent is well below the bank's 2.5 percent target, was not a concern and should not be paid much attention. Slow growth in prices was largely the result of low food and energy costs, he said.

"(This) should not prompt the central bank, or any other central bank around the globe, to conduct loose monetary policy," he said.

(Editing by Larry King)