WARSAW Poland will stick to its plan to keep interest rates on hold until at least the third quarter because inflation is likely to stay deep below the bank's target in the coming months, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

But Marek Belka said the outlook for growth and inflation depended to a large extent on the hard-to-gauge impact of the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine on the Polish economy, the biggest in eastern Europe.

At a news conference, Belka said he stood by the bank's projection for 3.6 percent economic growth this year, even though it is more upbeat than most independent forecasts.

"I do not believe our forecasts to be excessively optimistic," Belka said after the bank's Monetary Policy Council decided to keep key rates at an all-time low of 2.5 percent.

The stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine has already had a negative impact on Polish exports. Some economists believe the tensions could shave as much as 0.6 percentage points from economic growth this year.

Poland's PMI, a measure of activity in the manufacturing sector, fell to a nine-month low in April, defying analysts forecasts of a pick-up.

That raised concern among some in the market that the crisis east of Poland's borders might be beginning to affect the wider economy.

CRISIS UNPREDICTABLE

The central bank reiterated on Wednesday it was likely to keep rates at their current levels at least until the end of September as the economic rebound was gradual and inflation remained contained.

Belka said the bank will consider revising its policy guidance in July, when its new inflation and growth forecasts are due, but refrained from giving any firm indications about what that guidance might be.

"We really do not know what can happen there (in Ukraine), the situation is serious and it is one of the reasons for our relative restraint when it comes to communicating our plans for interest rates," Belka said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five days before it was to be held, signalling a potential breakthrough in the conflict.

According to preliminary estimates from the economy ministry, Poland's exports to Russia fell by 8 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2014, while its exports to Ukraine fell by 19 percent.

Belka said the bank's short-term forecasts pointed to inflation being slightly lower in the coming months than envisaged in the bank's March projection.

The projection showed inflation was likely to reach 1.1 percent in 2014, below the bank's 2.5 percent target.

Inflation now stands at 0.7 percent and analysts have warned that it could be pushed down further by ripples from the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine, especially if trade disputes curtail Polish food exports to Russia, leaving the domestic market with a glut.

(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)