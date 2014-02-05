WARSAW Poland's central bank said on Wednesday that interest rates will likely remain at their current all-time low until at least the end of June, sticking to the forward guidance it presented in November last year.

"In the Council's view it is likely that the economy will continue to gradually recover in coming quarters, but inflation pressures will remain subdued," the bank's Monetary Policy Council said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent to give the recovery in central and eastern Europe's biggest economy time to take hold before expected policy tightening later this year.

