WARSAW Fitch Ratings raised its credit outlook for Poland to positive from stable, citing the government's successful deficit reduction and ongoing reforms that may boost the economy's rebound from its current slowdown.

Fitch's move on Thursday comes a vote of confidence in the European Union's largest eastern economy that has slowed sharply hit by the recession at its main trade partner, the euro zone, and domestic belt tightening.

Fitch also affirmed Poland's 'A-' rating, adding the general government deficit seen at 3.4 percent in 2012 placed the country among EU's "best performers".

"Medium-term growth prospects are healthy," Fitch said in a statement. "Polish exporters are well placed to take advantage of the eurozone recovery, and to make inroads into new, more dynamic markets."

Fitch forecasts the deficit to narrow further to 3.2 percent in 2013 and 2.7 percent in 2014, the firm said. It expects the economy to expand by 1.6 percent this year, down from 4.3 percent two years ago.

The zloty jumped 0.3 percent on Fitch's move and bond yields fell by 4 basis points across the curve.

"Poland has a solid track record of resilience to the eurozone debt crisis," Fitch said, adding funds that Poland is to receive from EU's new long-term budget should enhance growth prospects.

Poland is the only EU member that avoided recession since the start of the global crisis in 2008.

Fitch also cited Poland's reform to extend the retirement age, saying it will improve public finances sustainability.

"Reforms to the business environment (...) are underway and could lead to an increase in potential growth in the long term," the agency said.

"VERY HAPPY"

Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was pleased with the action, adding the government would like also other agencies to appreciate the government's fiscal consolidation effort.

"We are very happy," Kowalczyk told reporters. "This will impact financing costs in the coming years."

The move takes Fitch's rating a half-step closer to Moody's Investors Service which rates Poland one notch higher with an 'A2' rating and a stable outlook. Standard & Poor's has Poland at 'A-' but with a stable outlook.

The government, constrained by its deficit reduction targets in its ability to help the economy, has criticised the central bank for not cutting interest rates fast and deep enough to prevent the slowdown from deepening.

The central bank has reduced borrowing costs in each of the previous four months by a total of 100 basis points, but some policymakers signalled recently that an end to the easing cycle might be near.

A deputy finance minister on Thursday called for up to 100 basis points more cuts, given the expected dive in inflation.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pam Niimi; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ron Askew)