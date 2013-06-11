Poland's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Rostowski gestures prior to a meeting at the Finance Ministry in Warsaw March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Polish finance minister Jacek Rostowski would make a strong candidate for a senior job in the European Union, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said late on Tuesday.

Rostowski was one of several prominent Poles, also including Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, whom Tusk listed as possible candidates for senior roles in EU institutions or in the NATO military alliance.

Tusk, in an interview on Polish television station TVN24, said they would make a good fit for jobs that were becoming vacant between now and spring 2014.

His comments could fuel speculation, already aired in Polish newspapers, that Rostowski's tenure as finance minister is drawing to an end.

Markets have lauded Rostowski, born in Britain to Polish exile parents, for the fiscal discipline he has enforced, but his ministry is struggling to deal with an economy slowing much faster than expected and budget revenues which, for the year to date, are far below forecasts.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe)