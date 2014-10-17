WARSAW Two men arrested by Polish authorities on suspicion of spying were working for Russian intelligence, a member of the Polish parliament's intelligence committee said on Friday.

Prosecutors say the two men are an officer serving in the Polish military, and a Warsaw lawyer, but they have not revealed in public for what country they are alleged to have been spying.

"Actions are being taken in respect of two agents of the Russian state," Marek Biernacki told reporters after his committee was briefed on the case behind closed doors by security officials.

