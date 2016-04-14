WARSAW Poland's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador over the incident in the Baltic Sea earlier this week when two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer, the ministry said on Thursday.

During his meeting with ambassador Sergey Andreyev on Thursday, Poland's deputy foreign minister Marek Ziolkowski expressed his concern about the incident, the ministry said in a statement.

"But first of all he (the minister) stressed that Poland is trying to promote a dialogue to counteract such incidents," the ministry said.

In comments made to Reuters prior to the incident and published on Thursday, Poland's deputy defence minister said that NATO should return to Cold War ways of thinking in its relations with Russia, and speak to Moscow from a position of strength to counter its renewed assertiveness in eastern Europe.

