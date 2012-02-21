Construction workers lay the pitch of the National Stadium for the friendly opening match between Poland and Portugal, in Warsaw February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Polish police have said the country's new national football stadium in Warsaw is safe to open, meaning the key Euro 2012 football venue has cleared its final bureaucratic hurdle, local media reported.

The $641 million (404 million pound) Warsaw stadium will be inaugurated on February 29 when it will be used to host a friendly match between Poland and Portugal, local TV channel TVN24 said without quoting its sources.

The stadium was supposed to be inaugurated in time to host the Polish super cup final on February 11 between Legia Warsaw and Wisla Krakow. But police objected to its opening on safety grounds, complaining it was technically unsuitable for their own mobile internal communications systems.

The Super Cup Final was therefore postponed and has yet to be played.

In Poland, the police and the fire brigade must sign off on all new public buildings by law saying they are satisfied they meet minimum safety requirements.

Construction delays and problems winning police approval forced the stadium's manager to step down earlier this month.

Warsaw police did not comment on the TVN24 report, adding it would issue a statement around 0900 GMT.

Besides the opening Euro 2012 match on June 8 between Poland and Greece, the Warsaw stadium will host four other games in Euro 2012 including the second semi-final.

The Olympic Stadium in Kiev, the main venue in Ukraine which is co-hosting the event with Poland, is already operational. The final will be held there on July 1.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Osborn)