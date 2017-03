Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday the secret recording of over a dozen senior officials and businessmen is an attempt to destabilise the country.

Tusk, speaking at a news conference in the Baltic Sea port of Gdansk where he was meeting his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy, said he will not be forced by the illegal eavesdropping into making changes in his government line-up.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe)