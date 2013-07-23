WARSAW Polish utility Tauron TPE.WA said it still hoped to sign a contract to build a hard coal-fired power plant in the south of Poland for 5.4 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion), dismissing a report it could scrap the project.

Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing unidentified sources, wrote that Poland's No.2 power producer was considering scrapping its plan to build a 910 megawatt power plant in Jaworzno because of financing difficulties faced by its contractors.

"Tauron is on track with the Jaworzno project," Dariusz Lubera, its chief executive, said at an energy debate on Tuesday organized by Polish news agency PAP and streamed online.

Falling energy prices and difficulties in obtaining loans have made European utility companies rethink their spending plans on a number of projects.

The paper quoted its sources as saying Jaworzno was under a cloud because contractors Rafako RFK.WA and Spanish firm Acciona's (ANA.MC) unit Mostostal Warszawa MSWP.WA had not yet come up with bank guarantees for 10 percent of the deal value.

"The last, hot talks and defining the details continue, so that the unclear issues, especially those concerning the guarantees, are solved by the end of July," Lubera said.

The CEO added that another project to build a 850 megawatt combined-cycle, gas-fired unit at Blachownia in Kedzierzyn-Kozle, southeast Poland, might be postponed by a few years.

Earlier this year, Tauron said it did not rule out halting the 3.5 billion zloty project.

"Formally we have not closed the project, but it will probably be postponed, which does not mean that we are scrapping it. The project is not economically viable for the next few years," Lubera said.

Polish builders ran into financial difficulties following a road-building bonanza, which left many of them saddled with loss-making contracts and heavy debts. ($1 = 3.1927 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Cowell and Jane Baird)