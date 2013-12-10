A woman passes in front of an Orange store in Warsaw February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland's dominant fixed-line telecoms operator TPSA TPSA.WA said it is looking for up to 2,950 of its staff to take voluntarily redundancy by the end of 2015 as it seeks to boost its profitability.

"(We) signed the social contract for 2014-2015 with unions that assumes that up to 2,950 employees would be entitled to leave the company on voluntary basis, " TPSA, a unit of France's Orange (ORAN.PA), said in a statement late on Monday.

A TPSA spokesman declined to comment further.

An economic slowdown in Poland, which is Orange's biggest foreign market, combined with mounting competition for customers has pushed telecoms sector revenues down. TPSA was already forced to cut jobs over the past year.

"TPSA's management board will conduct a proper analysis and the financial impact resulting from the agreement will be included in the books of the fourth quarter of 2013, " TPSA said.

People leaving the company will be entitled to a compensation of between 4 to 15 monthly salaries plus an additional lump sum of 5-26 thousand zlotys ($1,600-8,500).

The deal with unions also includes pay rises of 2.5 percent in 2014 and 2015.

At the end of the third quarter TPSA group employed 20,541 people.

($1 = 3.0505 Polish zlotys)

