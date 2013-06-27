Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March, 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

WARSAW A former Polish justice minister announced on Thursday he would challenge Prime Minister Donald Tusk in an internal contest for leadership of their party later this year, but party insiders said they doubted he had enough support to oust Tusk.

Jaroslaw Gowin, who was fired from the government in April, is the unofficial leader of a conservative faction within Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform party. He has often clashed with the more liberal party leader on issues such as abortion.

"I would like to ask for the support of all those who think, like me, that Civic Platform and Poland need new proposals, a new programme, new people," Gowin told a news conference announcing his candidacy.

Tusk is the first Polish prime minister since the fall of the Berlin Wall to secure two consecutive terms in office. For most of his time in power, he has overseen political stability and a strong economy.

In the past few months, his position has been weakened by a sharp economic slowdown. Opinion polls put the Civic Platform behind the main opposition, and squabbles have broken out within the party's own ranks.

Nevertheless, senior figures inside the party have told Reuters that Gowin did not have a sufficiently broad base of support to defeat Tusk.

Asked by reporters on Thursday to comment on the leadership challenge, Tusk joked: "I am very happy. Otherwise I would feel too lonely (on the ballot for the leadership)."

The party holds a congress this weekend at which it will set a date for the leadership election. That vote will probably happen within the next month or two.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Mike Collett-White)