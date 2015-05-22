Andrzej Duda, presidential candidate of the conservative opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, greets his supporters as he arrives at election campaign convention in Warsaw, Poland May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President and presidential candidate from the Civic Platform Party (PO) Bronislaw Komorowski gestures during his election campaign meeting in Wroclaw, southwestern Poland, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mieczyslaw Michalak/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW President Bronislaw Komorowski and conservative challenger Andrzej Duda were running neck and neck two days before the run-off in Poland's presidential election, two opinion polls showed on Friday.

A survey by pollster Ibris conducted for private radio Zet put support for Komorowski at 46.7 percent, while 46 percent of respondents backed Duda.

An earlier poll by Millward Brown for private television station TVN had shown Duda backed by 45.8 percent of respondents and Komorowski by 45.3 percent.

Incumbent Komorowski came a surprise second behind Duda in the first round of the election on May 10.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)