WARSAW President Bronislaw Komorowski and conservative challenger Andrzej Duda were running neck and neck two days before the run-off in Poland's presidential election, two opinion polls showed on Friday.
A survey by pollster Ibris conducted for private radio Zet put support for Komorowski at 46.7 percent, while 46 percent of respondents backed Duda.
An earlier poll by Millward Brown for private television station TVN had shown Duda backed by 45.8 percent of respondents and Komorowski by 45.3 percent.
Incumbent Komorowski came a surprise second behind Duda in the first round of the election on May 10.
