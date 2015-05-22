WARSAW With two days to go before the second round of Poland's presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was ahead with 45.5 percent backing, a survey by pollster Ibris published by Rzeczpospolita daily showed on Friday.

Challenger Andrzej Duda was behind on 44.5 percent. The rest were undecided. The poll was conducted on May 21, before the second presidential debate which took place on Thursday evening.

Komorowski came a surprise second behind Duda in the first round of the election on May 10 and faces him in the run-off on May 24.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)