WARSAW Poland has set May 10 this year as the date for its presidential election, parliamentary speaker Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday.

President Bronislaw Komorowski is strong favourite to win a second term, opinion polls show. He is an ally of Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz. Under Poland's constitution, the president oversees national security and foreign policy.

