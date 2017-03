WARSAW The mayor of the Polish capital will remain in office after a referendum on her removal failed to gather enough voters, an exit poll showed on Sunday.

The TNS Polska poll for Polish broadcasters put turnout at 27.2 percent, below the 29 percent minimum that was needed to make the recall referendum valid.

The mayor, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, is a close party ally of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and her removal would be a humiliating set-back for his government.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Christian Lowe)