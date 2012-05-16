China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
WARSAW Poland has taken advantage of the recent weakening of the zloty to sell funds it gets from the European Union on the spot market, a finance ministry's official said on Wednesday.
"In line with announcements, after we had sold part of the funds in the central bank, we use the recent zloty weakening to sell currencies in the market," the head of finance ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak, said in an emailed statement.
Poland sells EU funds through the state-owned BGK bank, but it is never clear whether the bank acts on behalf of the ministry or for its own purposes.
Earlier in the day, dealers reported an increased BGK activity, a move that helped to halt a sharp zloty slide.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak)
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.