WARSAW Poland has taken advantage of the recent weakening of the zloty to sell funds it gets from the European Union on the spot market, a finance ministry's official said on Wednesday.

"In line with announcements, after we had sold part of the funds in the central bank, we use the recent zloty weakening to sell currencies in the market," the head of finance ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak, said in an emailed statement.

Poland sells EU funds through the state-owned BGK bank, but it is never clear whether the bank acts on behalf of the ministry or for its own purposes.

Earlier in the day, dealers reported an increased BGK activity, a move that helped to halt a sharp zloty slide.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak)