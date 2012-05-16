WARSAW Poland's state bank BGK sold euros on the spot market on Wednesday, two Warsaw-based currency dealers said, helping the Polish zloty rebound from a new 4-month low hit on fears Greece could exit the euro zone.

The zloty traded at 4.3770 to the euro by 0812 GMT, down 0.4 percent on the day. Earlier the zloty fell to as much as 4.4015.

BGK, which is mandated by the government to convert the euros from European Union's structural funds on the market, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Filip Kochan)