China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
WARSAW Poland's state bank BGK sold euros on the spot market on Wednesday, two Warsaw-based currency dealers said, helping the Polish zloty rebound from a new 4-month low hit on fears Greece could exit the euro zone.
The zloty traded at 4.3770 to the euro by 0812 GMT, down 0.4 percent on the day. Earlier the zloty fell to as much as 4.4015.
BGK, which is mandated by the government to convert the euros from European Union's structural funds on the market, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Filip Kochan)
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.