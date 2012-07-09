WARSAW Poland does not expect the zloty to exhibit high volatility, a deputy governor of the central bank said, playing down chances of a repeat of last year's heavy interventions that ate into the bank's hard currency reserves.

In an interview with Reuters, Witold Kozinski said western Europe looked to be moving closer to solving its debt problems, welcoming a deal at last month's EU summit to leverage the region's rescue funds to better support struggling states' finances.

He said the agreement meant less market turmoil for Poland, whose assets were additionally underpinned by the government's efforts to cut the public deficit and healthy, albeit slowing growth rates.

"Poland's economic outlook is very positive in my opinion. It is no wonder then that the zloty is faring well," Kozinski, responsible for market interventions at the central bank, said.

The bank, which acts to reduce zloty volatility rather than target a specific exchange level, last intervened on the currency market in December, but dealers remain on alert for further interventions.

Poland's economy was the only one in the European Union not to tip into recession since 2008, but weakness in the euro zone - to which Poland is heavily exposed - drove strong volatility in the zloty last year, when it fluctuated between 3.9 and 4.6 against the euro.

Since the start of 2012, the Polish currency has gained 5.5 percent and held in a much more stable trading pattern.

"I believe (volatility) .. will not be a big (this year)," Kozinski, who does not sit on the central bank's rate setting panel, Kozinski added in comments cleared for publication on Monday.

"Since the zloty is the most liquid currency in the region, it is more prone to volatility. But it is not the kind of volatility that would worry us, at least for now."

"...The euro zone did not fall apart. Greece is rebuilding itself after its election...the euro zone is consolidating... All this together has, of course, an impact on the zloty's stability."

BANKING BUFFER?

Kozinski, who also oversees the banking sector as a member of Poland's banking supervisory body, downplayed the risk of banking troubles in the euro zone leading to significant capital outflows from Poland.

Some two-thirds of the Polish banking sector is in foreign hands and many of the parent banks have been squeezed for cash, raising fears that their Polish affiliates may have to reduce their lending capacity, undermining the country's growth.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), set up in 1991 to manage the transition of former communist countries to market economies, recently warned that a new banking crunch in the euro zone risks prompting sharp a retreat by western parent banks.

"We do not see capital outflows from Polish banks that are foreign-owned. There is no so-called deleveraging, no loan withdrawals or sucking deposits out of the sector," Kozinski said.

The central bank was also ready to respond with funding in case a troubled parent bank was forced to sell its local business.

"The central bank would be willing to participate in such an undertaking," which would not mean taking the lender over, he said.

"(But) I do not expect any mergers in the commercial banking sector any time soon."

Kozinski cast doubt on Poland's approval of a European Union's drive to create a regionwide banking union.

"We've always had the view that national banking supervisory bodies should not be stripped of any of their current competencies."

