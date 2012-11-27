WARSAW The Polish government agreed on Tuesday to change the way it calculates state debt, seeking to deter speculative attacks on its currency.

Under current fiscal rules, the value of foreign debt is calculated based on the zloty's level on the last day of the year, forcing Poland to defend the currency towards the end of the last two years in order to hold down the debt figure and avert mandated spending cuts.

Under the proposed law, which still has to be approved by parliament, the value of the foreign component that accounts for a third of total state debt would be calculated using the average zloty exchange for the given year.

"It (the change) should 100 percent secure the zloty at the end of the year," Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a press conference following a sitting of the government.

The new law would also allow the government to exclude debt raised in one year to fund spending the following year from the strict constitutional limits.

"Both changes make sense but only partially," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw. "It knocks out a speculative factor for foreign exchange players, but in a broader context it only sweeps fiscal problems under the carpet."

Under the current domestic rules, if public debt breaches the level of 55 percent of gross domestic product, the government is required to implement painful spending cuts, a particularly unwelcome move at a time of economic slowdown.

After years of steady growth, Poland's economy has started to slow due to the euro zone crisis, hitting tax revenues.

Worried about growth, Warsaw has already pulled back from ambitious plans to trim the general government deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product but has pledged to keep reducing it overall.

($1 = 3.1592 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)