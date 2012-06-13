LONDON Fund firm Polar Capital (POLR.L) posted higher profits after its strongly-performing funds attracted more than $1 billion of net inflows over the past year, despite widespread investor caution over the euro zone's deepening debt crisis.

The London-based firm, which has been winning clients to its mutual funds at a far greater rate than investors have exited its hedge funds, said pretax profit for the year to end-March rose 5 percent to 9.6 million pounds ($14.9 million).

Polar's assets under management at the end of March stood at $5.08 billion, almost one-third higher than a year before.

"Assuming market conditions do not deteriorate further, we are well positioned for further significant growth in the year ahead," said CEO Tim Woolley in the statement.

The firm, which has large funds investing in Japan, Europe, the UK and the financials and technology sectors, said that seven of its eight long-only funds were in the top quartile of performance. Meanwhile four of its six hedge funds made money. ($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)