LONDON Polar Capital (POLR.L) posted a 9 percent rise in assets over the past two months, as autumn sales of mutual funds helped the fund manager continue to buck a recent industry trend of losing clients amidst the euro zone crisis.

Polar, which manages a combination of long-only and hedge funds, said assets under management at end-November were $4.28 billion (2.72 billion pounds).

Over the six months to end-September, the firm booked $706 million of net flows into its mutual funds, although its hedge funds saw a net $73 million outflow.

However, Chief Executive Tim Woolley warned that the euro zone crisis was likely to limit investor appetite across the industry.

"Our strong balance sheet and our increasingly diversified and enlarged product offering positions us well to face the ongoing uncertain macroeconomic conditions, which we expect in the near term to constrain future industry fund flows," he said in a statement.

The firm said adjusted profits more than doubled to 4.8 million pounds for the six months to end-September, up from 2.3 million pounds a year ago.

Earlier this week Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) said clients withdrew 900 million pounds in September.

And last month fund firm Henderson (HGGH.L) said assets fell by 9 billion pounds in the three months to September as the euro zone crisis spooked clients into withdrawing more money than analysts had expected.

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher. editing by Sinead Cruise)