LONDON Investment manager Polar Capital enjoyed further inflows into its funds in the second quarter on the back of strong recent performance and said it has finally begun to see clients return to its hedge funds.

The firm (POLR.L), which attracted more than $1 billion of net new money into its funds in the year to March, said it saw $374 million of net subscriptions in the three months to end-June, principally into its long-only funds.

However, performance and currency losses over the period meant that total assets at end-June fell marginally to $5.081 billion.

Polar's inflows come as fund firms struggle to win clients amidst volatile markets and concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. On Thursday Ashmore (ASHM.L) reported net ouflows of $600 million over the same period.

"We consider that the group is well positioned to grow further over the coming months assuming market conditions do not deteriorate further," Polar said in the statement.

The firm also reported a net inflow of $8 million into its hedge funds, which have been seeing clients exit after poor performance in 2010 from its UK hedge fund.

Last month the firm said pretax profit for the year to end-March rose 5 percent to 9.6 million pounds. Over the year seven of its eight long-only funds were in the top quartile of performance while four of its six hedge funds made money.

