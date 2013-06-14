LONDON Specialist investment firm Polar Capital has attributed accelerating growth in its funds under management largely to investors chasing expansionary economic policies through its Japanese funds.

Assets run by the firm (POLR.L) reached $7.2 billion (4.6 billion pounds) during the year to March 31, up from $5.1 billion a year earlier, Polar Capital said in an earnings statement on Friday.

Since the end of the reporting period, assets increased a further 22 percent to $8.8 billion, the company added.

"We remain optimistic on the outlook for the group, assuming market conditions do not deteriorate materially," said Chief Executive Tim Woolley.

Analysts at Numis Securities called the performance "a little better than expected," noting adjusted pretax profits at 16.8 million pounds had come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Net inflows into the group's funds - the balance between new money and client withdrawals - were $1.6 billion over the year, the company said.

Chairman Tom Bartlam called Japan the firm's "stand out in terms of inflows".

