LONDON Fund manager Polar Capital (POLR.L) enjoyed further client inflows over the three months to December, bucking an industry trend for losing clients in volatile markets.

Polar, which has been winning clients to its mutual funds whilst seeing outflows from its hedge funds, posted $193 million (126 million pounds) of net inflows over the three months to end-December, taking net inflows for the nine-month period to $826 million.

Assets under management, which stood at $4.28 billion at end-November, dipped marginally to $4.24 billion at end-December.

However, it said performance fees in the nine months to end-December were 4 million pounds down from 5.6 million pounds a year before.

"Despite the encouraging positive flows, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the European debt crisis we continue to be cautious regarding the outlook for net inflows over the coming quarters," the firm said in the statement.

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)