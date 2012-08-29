Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WARSAW The new head Polish builder Polimex MOSD.WA will slash costs and cut jobs to save the beleagured company from falling victim to debt troubles that tripped up its local rivals, he told Reuters in his first interview with a news agency.
"We want to cut costs radically," newly picked Chief Executive Robert Oppenheim told Reuters in an interview. "More details will be available in December, but we've sped up and savings will more than exceed what we talked about earlier."
"We're in talks with unions over employment optimisation. Naturally, the most important thing is to sign a deal with banks and bondholders on debt restructuring," he said without going into more detail.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.