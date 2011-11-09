LONDON The coalition government faces a confrontation with unions over pensions this month and must devise a plan to boost growth without diluting its commitment to deficit reduction.

Prime Minister David Cameron is likely to come under further pressure from his restive right-wing who want Britain to claw back more powers from the European Union and are pushing for a referendum on EU membership.

Cameron's coalition government, in power for 18 months, will be hoping that street protests this month by unions and students do not trigger a repeat of the rioting that swept through English cities this summer.

The violence was sparked by the killing by police of a black suspect in a poor area of north London and did not have a political aim, although some commentators cite youth unemployment and poor educational standards as contributory factors.

Anti-capitalist demonstrators have set up camp at St Paul's Cathedral, close to the heart of London's financial zone, in a sign of a growing mood of protest.

Another potential problem for Cameron, who rules in coalition with the smaller Liberal Democrats, is his links to figures involved in a phone-hacking scandal at a tabloid newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

The first coalition government since World War Two took power in May 2010.

Support for the Conservatives has remained relatively stable despite the riots and tough austerity measures, with the party trailing opposition Labour by four percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos MORI poll.

The Lib Dems' backing has crumbled since the election, and poor poll showings are helping to ensure they remain loyal to the coalition. Provoking an early election would be political suicide.

A parliamentary election does not have to be held until 2015 and Labour is regrouping under Ed Miliband, who is struggling to make an impact after becoming leader in September 2010.

ECONOMY/UNION UNREST

Britain's economy is struggling to avoid a fresh recession as consumers cut back on spending while the crisis in the euro zone dampens hopes of an export-led recovery.

Inflation is running at more than double the Bank of England's two percent target and is outpacing pay settlements, forcing Britons to tighten their belts.

The government is cutting state spending by 81 billion pounds over the next four years to help erase a budget deficit that peaked at more than 10 percent of national output.

Opposition Labour argues that these cuts, which will mean almost a third of a million public sector jobs disappear, are choking the life out of the economy.

The Bank of England pumped a further 75 billion pounds into the economy last month, with Governor Mervyn King talking of the worst ever financial crisis.

A looming flashpoint is public sector pensions which the government has vowed to overhaul.

Unions have called a day of action on November 30 when they hope millions of public sector workers will walk out in protest over pension reforms. About 300,000 teachers and civil servants staged a one-day strike in June.

The government has said there is no "Plan B" to soften austerity should the economy go into reverse, but is under pressure to find ways of boosting growth and staunching a rise in unemployment.

Finance Minister George Osborne will present his autumn statement to parliament on November 29, coinciding with latest forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility which is expected to cut the growth outlook.

What to watch:

* Further rises in inflation and unemployment, weak growth

* Strikes from public sector unions

* Government statement due November 29, strikes set for November 30

EUROPE/COALITION TENSIONS

Cameron suffered a blow to his authority last week when more than a quarter of his members of parliament (MPs) defied him and backed a call for a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU.

Cameron wants to try to win back more powers from EU institutions but says the priority for now is for Europe to resolve its economic crisis.

The prime minister is squeezed between his own right wing and his pro-Europe Liberal Democrat coalition allies.

There are also fears that Britain could be sidelined in Europe as the members of the single currency move towards closer political union. This could see Britain struggling to head off initiatives such as a financial transaction tax which the government believes could hurt British business.

* Further rebellions by Conservative back-bench MPs

* Coalition divisions over Europe

* British business being disadvantaged by EU rules

PHONE HACKING

Cameron has been tarnished by a scandal centred on the reporting methods at the now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

While in opposition, Cameron hired former News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his communications chief after he quit the paper because of phone hacking under his editorship.

Coulson had to resign as the prime minister's media chief in January because of growing evidence that phone hacking was more widespread than previously thought at the newspaper.

The government has set up a public inquiry into allegations the media hacked phones and paid police officers for information.

Coulson was arrested in July on suspicion of corruption and trying to intercept communications.

Cameron told an emergency session of parliament in July that with hindsight he would not have hired Coulson and that he would apologise to legislators if Coulson had lied to him.

What to watch:

* Further allegations against former aide Coulson

* Cameron's standing weakened by questions over his judgement

FOREIGN POLICY

The victory of Libyan rebels is a fillip for Cameron, who helped to lead international efforts to prevent leader Muammar Gaddafi from crushing the uprising.

But Libya's transition will be a test for the British government, which does not want a repeat of the 2003 campaign in Iraq when Western military success gave way to chaos.

The campaign has cost at least 260 million pounds and Britain will be pleased it has ended before costs spiralled.

The policy also raises questions about Britain's attitude to Syria where it has been much more cautious about intervening to protect protesters.

Britain also has about 10,000 soldiers in Afghanistan where it is seeking to shore up the government against a Taliban insurgency.

What to watch:

* Chaos and violence in Libya could weaken the UK government

* Involvement in conflicts in other countries

* Further loss of life in Afghanistan

